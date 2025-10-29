The Patriots signed Ward to the practice squad Tuesday.

Ward was unable to make the Giants' 53-man roster at the end of training camp but will get a new opportunity with the Patriots as a member of the practice squad. Terrell Jennings has been elevated by the Patriots to the active roster three times, which is the maximum amount a team can do. As such, Ward and Rushawn Baker would be candidates for a gameday elevation if the Patriots require added backfield depth behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson.