Ward reverted to the Titans' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Ward was elevated from the practice squad for the second week in a row ahead of Thursday's loss to the Steelers. However, he saw even less playing time than he did in Week 8, as he played just 12 snaps on special teams versus Pittsburgh. Ward will likely be the Titans' first option to move up to the active roster so long as running backs Hassan Haskins (undisclosed) and Julius Chestnut (hamstring) remain on IR; yet, Ward's still unlikely to see any significant playing time so long as Derrick Henry and Tyjae Spears remain healthy.