Jonathan Ward: Loses roster spot
RotoWire Staff
Ward was cut from the Jets' practice squad Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.
Ward joined the team last Tuesday after being waived by the Cardinals. His departure could be a sign that Michael Carter (ankle) will be ready to return Week 14 against the Bills.
