After reverting to the Titans' injured reserve, Ward (knee) was waived with an injury settlement Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ward has been nursing a knee injury since Aug. 12. The severity of the issue is not known at this time, but he will now be free to play again this season once his health is back up to par. The 25-year-old spent the majority of his first three seasons with the Cardinals before joining the Titans in the latter portion of 2022.