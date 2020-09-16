Williams reverted to the Lions' practice squad.
Williams was brought up to the active roster for Week 1's divisional showdown against the Bears, but the running back was ultimately a healthy scratch. The Lions have plenty of backfield depth, so Williams will struggle to climb the team's depth chart.
