Williams was released by the Lions on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 26-year-old castoff never really had a chance to make an impression with the Lions and thus will see another stint on free agency. Williams has seen time with four different rosters since being drafted in the fifth round by the Bills in 2016.
