Jonathan Williams: Joining Saints' practice squad
Williams has signed to the Saints' practice squad, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Although the back failed to secure a spot on the 53-man roster, he won't be going far. Mark Ingram will begin his four-game suspension this week, so if the Saints suffer any injuries in the backfield, Williams could be back on the active roster.
