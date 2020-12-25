Williams was waived by the Lions on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Arkansas product was afforded five 2020 game appearances during his partial-season stint in Detroit, but he never gained much traction in the Lions' backfield. Over a combined 27 offensive snaps, Williams collected 26 scrimmage yards on five touches. A lost fumble Week 12 against the Texans may have cost him down the stretch.

More News