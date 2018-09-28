Williams was released by the Saints on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams had some hype during the preseason as a potential replacement for Mark Ingram (suspension) throughout September. The Saints ultimately have relied on a heavy dose of Alvin Kamara, with Mike Gillislee getting 14 carries and only three going to Williams. The Saints will use Dwayne Washington as their No. 3 running back for the final game before Ingram returns.

