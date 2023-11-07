Williams (undisclosed) signed with the Commanders' practice squad Tuesday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Williams was waived with an injury settlement by the team in September, but this move signals the Arkansas product has fully recovered. The 29-year-old spent the last two seasons in Washington as well, appearing in 13 games in 2022, totaling 37 carries and 157 yards on the ground.
