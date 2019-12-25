Play

Woodard (undisclosed) was waived off injured reserve by the Dolphins on Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Woodard was waived and reverted to IR in mid-August, but he'll now officially make his way towards free agency. The 26-year-old appeared in six games for Miami in 2018, recording 10 total tackles and one sack.

