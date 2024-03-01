Brooks (knee) said Friday that he's ahead of schedule in his rehab from ACL surgery and expects to be medically cleared by July 1, Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports.

The Texas running back is less than four months removed from suffering an ACL tear (Nov. 12) and thus limited to meetings and interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine. There's nonetheless been talk of Brooks becoming the first RB draft in what's considered a weak class for his position, though the timeline he mentioned Friday might be a bit optimistic. He'll likely be picked at some point during Day 2 even if NFL teams aren't quite as optimistic about the rehab timeline.