Johnson was waived by the Cowboys on Saturday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning Newsreports.
Johnson missed time during training camp after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but it never made sense from a roster construction standpoint to see him make the Cowboys 53-man roster. Expect the undrafted rookie to once again participate on the team's practice squad.
