Addison suffered back tightness Saturday and did not complete the remaining drills at the NFL Combine, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The star USC wideout ran a disappointing 4.49 40-yard dash on his second attempt and quickly shut things down from there. Addison did measure at 5-foot-11, but at just 173 pounds it was assumed he'd put together a faster 40-yard dash, especially given his blazing speed on college tape. The 21-year-old is expected to participate in all drills at USC's Pro Day on March 21.