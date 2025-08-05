The NFL on Tuesday suspended Jordan Addison for three games for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Addison will now miss Minnesota's games against Chicago, Atlanta, and Cincinnati to open the season.

Fantasy managers were expecting a suspension after Addison resolved his 2024 DUI citation legally in July, receiving a fine and probation. He is now eligible to return for Week 4 at Pittsburgh, but he could still appeal the suspension. Addison remains eligible to participate in team training camp activities, as well as preseason contests.

With this news, Addison should be viewed as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and he should be drafted in Round 7 at the earliest. There were already some slight concerns for Addison prior to the suspension with first-year starter J.J. McCarthy taking over at quarterback, and now Addison will have to miss three games.

That said, he's a great reserve receiver to stash on your bench. Hopefully, when he's back against the Steelers, he can pick up where last season ended. And, by then, McCarthy will hopefully be playing at a high level.

Over his final eight games in 2024, Addison scored at least 13.3 PPR points in six outings, and he averaged 17.7 PPR points over that span. He scored seven touchdowns during that stretch, and Addison has 19 receiving touchdowns in the first 32 games of his career.

He's done a fantastic job playing opposite Justin Jefferson for the first two years of his career, and Addison should be fine when he returns to action. He could still help Fantasy managers in a big way this season, especially if McCarthy can perform at a high level.

As for the rest of Minnesota's passing game, Jefferson's Fantasy value won't change with Addison out. While he might get a slight boost for the first three games -- especially with some excellent matchups against the Bears, Falcons and Bengals -- Jefferson was already getting drafted in Round 1 as one of the top three receivers, along with Ja'Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb. We just have to make sure Jefferson's hamstring injury is fine for Week 1.

T.J. Hockenson will benefit with Addison out, but I'm not going to move him from the No. 7 tight end in my rankings. But maybe this could help Hockenson return to his 2023 form prior to suffering a torn ACL in Week 16.

Before getting hurt, Hockenson averaged a career-best 14.6 PPR points per game. Last year, he sat out until Week 9 and then averaged just 8.7 PPR points in his final 10 games. But there's clearly room for more, and Hockenson is a great tight end to target in Round 7.

I wouldn't put much stock into the other receivers in Minnesota. Maybe we'll see Jalen Nailor do well in place of Addison, but Nailor isn't someone to draft in the majority of leagues. He's better suited for DFS lineups until Addison returns.

As for McCarthy, he's still a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback to target with a late-round pick in one-quarterback leagues. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, McCarthy is worth a mid-round selection.

McCarthy missed his rookie season in 2024 with a knee injury, but he's ready to go now. The reports for McCarthy have been mixed in training camp, but that's to be expected with a young quarterback as he develops.

The hope is McCarthy will take advantage of Kevin O'Connell's offense and lean on Jefferson, Hockenson and Addison when he returns. Sam Darnold averaged 22.2 Fantasy points per game for the Vikings last year, and hopefully McCarthy can do something similar this season.