Akins reverted to the Texans' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Akins was activated for the third game in a row with starting tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle) out again during Sunday's win over the Jaguars. While the 30-year-old tight end hauled in both of his targets for 22 yards, he saw his lowest playing time of the season -- 10 of Houston's 58 offensive snaps -- while filling in behind O.J. Howard (46 snaps) and Mason Schreck (24 snaps). Akins will now require a permanent spot on the active roster in order to suit up for the Texans again in 2022.