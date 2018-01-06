Jordan Akins: Headed to NFL
Akins declared for the NFL Draft on Saturday, Shannon Green of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Akins, who had one year of eligibility left at UCF, has entered his name into the NFL Draft. He played both tight end and wide receiver during his time in college, but projects as the former in the NFL. He tallied 81 receptions for 1,149 yards and eight touch down during his collegiate career.
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...