Jordan Akins: Headed to NFL

Akins declared for the NFL Draft on Saturday, Shannon Green of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Akins, who had one year of eligibility left at UCF, has entered his name into the NFL Draft. He played both tight end and wide receiver during his time in college, but projects as the former in the NFL. He tallied 81 receptions for 1,149 yards and eight touch down during his collegiate career.

