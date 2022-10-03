Akins reverted to the Texans' practice squad Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Akins played 20 of Houston's 57 offensive snaps during Sunday's loss to the Chargers after being activated for the second week in a row. The 30-year-old caught both of his targets for 33 yards while playing as the No. 2 tight end behind O.J. Howard (43 offensive snaps) and ahead of fellow practice-squad player Mason Schreck (19 offensive snaps). Akins also lined up on six special-teams snaps, and he will be eligible for just one more elevation from the Texans' practice squad this season.