Berry is expected to sign with the Steelers on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Berry spent the first five seasons of his career in Pittsburgh, but he was released prior to the 2020 season. However, he's expected to return after the team moved on from Dustin Colquitt on Friday. Since Berry was in camp for a tryout Monday, he should be eligible to suit up for the Steelers for their Week 7 matchup against the Titans.