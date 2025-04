Bly is slated to sign with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports.

What Bly lacks in size (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) he makes up for with speed (4.36 40-yard dash). He didn't produce at a high level at Old Dominion or Gardner-Webb, however, so he'll need to earn his keep on special teams.