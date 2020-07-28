The Cowboys have released Chunn (football) with a non-football injury designation, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Chunn reportedly has been dealing with a minor knee injury, one that he suffered while away from the team. The 2018 UDFA made one appearance for the Cowboys last season and also spent time on the practice squad. Dallas is now left with Rico Dowdle and Darius Anderson competing for the No. 3 halfback spot, though there's still time to add a body or two before training camp.