Dallas waived Chunn on Tuesday, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Chunn logged 16 snaps on special teams in Dallas' season-opening win over the Giants on Sunday. The Troy product's release leaves only Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard on the Cowboys' running back depth chart. Sunday was Chunn's first regular-season NFL game action.

