Ellis signed with the Bengals' practice squad on Sunday.

Ellis joined Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent in May but was unable to make it through roster cutdowns. The 23-year-old had a busy preseason with 29 rushes for 95 yards while catching 13 passes for 80 yards and one touchdown in four games.

