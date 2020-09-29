Franks was released from the Eagles' practice squad Tuesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The Eagles have opted to replace Franks with a slightly more experienced tight end option in Jason Croom, whom they added to the practice squad in a corresponding move. This decision comes on the heels of an ankle injury to tight end Dallas Goedert, so it says something about the current stage of Franks' development that the team opted to replace him rather than give him a chance to seize the opening created by Goedert's injury.