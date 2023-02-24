site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jordan-franks-practice-squad-contract-expires | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jordan Franks: Practice squad contract expires
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Franks (hand) is a free agent after his practice squad contract with the Chiefs expired Monday, Charles Goldman of USA Today reports.
Hesse was placed on the practice squad injured list due to a hand injury back in November. He didn't log a single NFL appearance in 2022 after having suited up for one game with the Browns in 2021.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read