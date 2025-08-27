Jordan Fuller: Jettisoned by Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Falcons released Fuller on Tuesday, Terrin Waack, Will McFadden and Tori McElhaney of the team's official site report.
Fuller signed a one-year contract with the Falcons in March after appearing in nine regular-season games for the Panthers in an injury-riddled 2024 campaign. The 2020 sixth-rounder logged five tackles (four solo) across three preseason games, but he ultimately lost out to DeMarcco Hellams and Henry Black for a depth safety spot on the Falcons' 53-man roster. Fuller has started in 55 regular-season games across five seasons, so he should receive interest from teams looking to add veteran depth in the secondary.
