The Falcons released Fuller on Tuesday, Terrin Waack, Will McFadden and Tori McElhaney of the team's official site report.

Fuller signed a one-year contract with the Falcons in March after appearing in nine regular-season games for the Panthers in an injury-riddled 2024 campaign. The 2020 sixth-rounder logged five tackles (four solo) across three preseason games, but he ultimately lost out to DeMarcco Hellams and Henry Black for a depth safety spot on the Falcons' 53-man roster. Fuller has started in 55 regular-season games across five seasons, so he should receive interest from teams looking to add veteran depth in the secondary.