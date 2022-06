Glasgow (undisclosed) was waived with an injury designation by the Colts on Thursday.

Glasgow played 25 games exclusively on special teams and totaled 15 tackles over the past two seasons with Indianapolis. The 27-year-old missed five games early last season due to a concussion, though it's unclear what caused his failed physical this offseason. Glasgow will now hit waivers and, if he goes unclaimed, will revert to the Colts' injured reserve list.