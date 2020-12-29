Howard reverted to Philadelphia's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Howard fielded seven offensive snaps during Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, generating eight yards over his three carries. Miles Sanders picked up the bulk of the RB work on the ground, collecting 57 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Boston Scott, meanwhile, chipped in with two carries for 17 yards. Howard's role remains limited, with the veteran having handled only seven rush attempts over his past two appearances Weeks 13 and 16.