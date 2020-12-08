Howard reverted to the Eagles' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
After falling out of favor in the Dolphins' backfield and being unceremoniously waived Nov. 16, Howard signed back on with the Eagles. He made 10 appearances for the team in 2019, and in the first game back Week 13 against the Packers he registered 19 rushing yards over four carries. Philadelphia has a deep RB room with trusted options Boston Scott and Corey Clement in place behind starter Miles Sanders, but that doesn't necessarily preclude Howard from a minor role of his own Week 14 against New Orleans' No. 2 rush defense.