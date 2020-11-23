The Eagles signed Howard to the practice squad Monday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Dolphins waived Howard last week after having just signed him to a two-year, $9.75 million contract in the offseason. The 26-year-old only managed 33 yards (1.2 YPC) across five games in Miami, though he did notch five scores while operating primarily in a short-yardage role. He'll now get a chance to return to Philadelphia, albeit in a deep reserve capacity, at least initially. Howard was much more effective with the Eagles in 2019, when he rushed for 525 yards (4.4 YPC) and six scores in 10 appearances.