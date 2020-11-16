The Dolphins waived Howard on Monday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Coach Brian Flores called this a "mutual parting," and it's not a surprising move. Howard has struggled to get his footing as anything but a goal-line back in Miami, recording 33 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries, while running backs Myles Gaskin (knee) and Salvon Ahmed have had no trouble producing. Howard was a healthy scratch for the fourth time in the last five games during Sunday's win over the Chargers, and the two sides decided it was best to part ways. The 26-year-old carries a $4.75 million cap hit this season, so he'll likely clear waivers before finding a new team.
