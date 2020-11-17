Howard cleared waivers Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The Dolphins waived Howard on Monday in what coach Brian Flores explained was a "mutual parting." Howard was a healthy scratch in four of five games before getting cut, and when he did suit up, he functioned almost exclusively in short-yardage situations, recording 33 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries. With Salvon Ahmed showing promise in last week's win over the Chargers, it was clear that Howard would stay out of the game plan moving forward, so it was in his best interests to find a fresh start elsewhere. The 26-year-old back is eligible to sign with a new team immediately.