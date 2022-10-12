New Orleans signed Howard to its practice squad Wednesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Howard appeared in seven games for the Eagles last year, totaling 88 touches for 425 yards and three scores, but he wasn't signed this offseason and remained a free agent heading into the 2022 campaign. However, he's landed a practice-squad job with the Saints, who recently lost Latavius Murray to the Broncos and Tony Jones to the Seahawks. Howard likely won't be elevated to the active roster as long as Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram and Dwayne Washington are healthy.