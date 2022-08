Jenkins (calf) was waived with an injury designation by the Texans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Jenkins, who'd been on the PUP list, will get a chance to latch onto a new team before his season is potentially over after reverting to Houston's IR. The 2016 third-round pick has appeared in double-digit games and registered at least 20 tackles across his first six years in the NFL and has 24.5 career sacks -- including 15 during a two-year run (2018-19) with the Jets.