Jenkins (calf) was released by the Texans on Monday after being removed from the PUP list, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Jenkins, who was dealing with a calf injury this offseason, passed a physical prior to being cut by Houston, thus clearing him of this health issue before hitting free agency. The 28-year-old linebacker recorded 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season, and he will now look to join a new team heading into the seventh regular season of his career.