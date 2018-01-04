Jordan Lasley: Bound for 2018 NFL Draft
Lasley will enter the 2018 NFL Draft, skipping his senior season at UCLA.
Lasley put together a spectacular junior campaign for the Bruins, collecting 69 passes for 1,264 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 18.3 yards per catch. A 6-1, 210-pound wideout, Lasley owns the measurables to play on the outside at the next level, but he will likely have to impress at the combine and/or his pro day to avoid going on the final day of the draft.
