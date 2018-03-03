Jordan Lasley: Decent showing at Combine

Lasley ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds and added a 4.19-second short shuttle at this year's NFL Combine.

Lasley (6-1, 203) has had mostly average numbers for receivers and he was one of several participants to post a disappointing broad jump score at 112.0 inches, roughly eight inches less than the positional average. While Lasley is not a workout warrior, his testing is still strong enough to where his stock won't suffer much after the combine. Lasley was Josh Rosen's top target at UCLA last year, hauling in 69 of 111 targets for 1,264 yards and nine touchdowns. His film shows that he's a crafty receiver after the catch and he also shows strong down-field ability. Again, his workout numbers won't push him up many boards and there are still concerns about his hands, but Lasley still seems like a mid-round pick at worst at this stage.