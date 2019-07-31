Lasley was released by the Ravens on Wednesday.

Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the somewhat surprising move comes a couple of days after Lasley was involved in a training camp fight. With that in mind, coach John Harbuagh noted that the team wouldn't cut a player for a practice fight and suggested that the coaching staff simply didn't see the 2018 fifth-rounder as a good fit for the current offense. The 6-foot-1, 213-pounder will now look to catch on elsewhere, but there is some untapped potential here. Coming out of UCLA, Lasley profiled as a smooth route runner with excellent tracking ability on deep passes.

