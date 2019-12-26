Play

The Buccaneers signed Leggett to the practice squad Thursday.

Tampa Bay waived Leggett on Tuesday, and he now rejoins the team as a member of the practice squad. The third-year pro had spent eight weeks on the team's active roster, but he hadn't been active for a single contest.

