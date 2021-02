Leggett was waived by the Broncos on Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

The 26-year-old finished the season on Denver's practice squad and subsequently signed a reserve/future contract, but he's now been let go by the team. Leggett caught 14 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown in 15 games for the Jets during 2018, but he hasn't seen the field over the past two seasons.