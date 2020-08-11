Leggett is no longer expected to sign with New England, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

A Monday report suggested Leggett was ready to sign with the team once he passed a COVID-19 test and a physical exam. It isn't clear if something went wrong with one of the tests or if the Patriots simply decided they didn't need the 25-year-old tight end. Leggett spent time on the Bucs' 53-man roster last season but was a healthy scratch for each game. His last regular-season appearance came in 2018, when he caught 14 passes in 15 games (four starts) for the Jets.