Leggett was waived by the Jets on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Leggett's two seasons in New York were wholly uneventful, as he did not see the field during his rookie year due to injury and caught only 14 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown last season. The 2017 fifth-round pick will look to latch on elsewhere for a fresh start in year three.

More News
Our Latest Stories