Leggett is expected to sign with the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per the report, as long as all goes well with his COVID-19 testing and physical, the Patriots plan to sign Leggett. With Matt LaCosse having opted out of the 2019 season, the Patriots are looking to add some experience at the tight end position to complement 2020 draftees Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene. Leggett last saw regular-season game action in 2018, when he caught 14 passes for 114 yards and a TD with the Jets.