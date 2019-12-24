Play

Leggett was waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Leggett spent each of the last eight weeks on the Bucs' 53-man roster but was inactive for gameday each time. Cornerback John Franklin took the 24-year-old's spot on the team.

