Jordan Leslie: Expecting promotion
Leslie is likely to be promoted to the Browns' active roster for Sunday's game against the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This move by Cleveland comes in the wake of Corey Coleman (hand) being placed on IR. Leslie is entering his third year in the league and is likely to slot in as a reserve receiver and special teams man.
