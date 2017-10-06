Jordan Leslie: Reverts to injured reserve
Leslie (hamstring) reverted to the the Browns' injured reserve after clearing waivers Thursday, per the NFL's transaction page.
Leslie was forced out of Week 4's loss to the Bengals after injuring his hamstring. Rather than wait for the injury to heal, the team opted to let the wide receiver go. Leslie will remain on the IR for the remainder of the season unless both parties reach an injury settlement.
More News
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 5 matchups, we’ve got start/sit advice for every AFC home game...