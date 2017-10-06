Play

Leslie (hamstring) reverted to the the Browns' injured reserve after clearing waivers Thursday, per the NFL's transaction page.

Leslie was forced out of Week 4's loss to the Bengals after injuring his hamstring. Rather than wait for the injury to heal, the team opted to let the wide receiver go. Leslie will remain on the IR for the remainder of the season unless both parties reach an injury settlement.

