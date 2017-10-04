The Browns waived Leslie (hamstring) on Wednesday on an injury settlement.

Leslie ended up exiting the Browns' last game Sunday against the Bengals with a hamstring injury and since he failed to distinguish himself in the first four weeks of the season, the team wasn't willing to wait on the wideout to recover from the issue. The Browns addressed their depth at receiver by signing Bryce Treggs off the Eagles' practice squad to take Leslie's spot on the 53-man roster.