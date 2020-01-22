Jordan Love: Measures up well at Senior Bowl
Love checked in at 6-foot-3 5/8 and 223 pounds Monday at the Senior Bowl and had the largest hand size of all quarterbacks (10 and 5/8 inches).
Love left Utah State with a season of eligibility remaining, but since he was a redshirt junior in 2019, he was awarded an invitation to Mobile, Ala. Among the quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl, Love and Oregon's Justin Herbert project as the only potential first-round candidates, and the strong measurements certainly won't hurt Love's cases of coming off the board early. While Love's physical tools and playmaking ability has drawn high marks from talent evaluators, he'll still have to quell concerns about the poor accuracy and steep downturn in production he noticed during his final season with the Aggies. Over 13 games, Love completed 61.9 percent of his attempts and threw 17 interceptions, surpassing his total from the prior two years combined (12).
