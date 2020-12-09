site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jordan-matthews-cut-from-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jordan Matthews: Cut from practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Matthews was released from the team's practice squad Tuesday.
Matthews will now be eligible to sign with another team looking for some extra depth at wideout. He was not active for a single contest with San Francisco this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read