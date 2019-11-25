Play

Matthews was waived by the Eagles on Monday.

Matthews received the start Sunday versus the Seahawks but caught only three of six targets for 27 yards despite playing nearly every offensive snap. The 27-year-old also saw a heavy snap share Week 11 but had only one catch for six yards. Philadelphia scored a meager 19 points in those two contests, and the team apparently saw enough that it was willing to move on from the veteran wideout.

